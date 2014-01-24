UPDATE 1-Croatia govt under fire after S&P cuts credit rating

(Releads, adds finance minister comment)

ZAGREB, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s decision to cut Croatia’s credit rating brought parliament to a temporary halt on Friday and the finance minister said that planned reforms would help economic recovery in the EU’s newest member state.

The agency lowered Croatia’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign ratings to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+', saying the country, which joined the European Union last July, is likely to remain in recession for a sixth straight year.

“There is no wonder the credit rating is falling when our deficit is rising and we’re trying to restructure the public debt,” Finance Minister Slavko Linic told reporters.

He said that the government was already preparing measures to boost growth and cut the deficit. “I believe that with our reformist policy this year we will prevent further rating cuts and maybe even improve it,” Linic said.

Last month the government said it would show more determination this year in pursuing reforms, including welfare policy, the loss-making health sector and administrative barriers for investors.

The opposition brought normal business in parliament to a temporary halt by demanding an immediate debate on the S&P decision, saying the credit rating cut sent an “ominous” message about Croatia’s economic plight.

“This is perhaps the most ominous and direct message to those who lead Croatia that they are on the wrong track, and the price will be paid by citizens and the economy,” said former finance minister Ivan Suker of the main opposition HDZ party.

Croatia’s two-year-old Social Democrat-led government is struggling with the prolonged recession, rising unemployment, strained public finances and an inefficient administration.

The economy has not grown since 2008 and has since lost some 12 percent of overall output.

The government must find a way to cut its budget deficit by as much as three billion kuna ($536.84 million), after being placed in the EU’s excessive deficit procedure (EDP).

It targets a budget gap of 5.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2014, roughly the same as in 2013, but the European Commission wants Zagreb to cut it to 4.6 percent this year and to below three percent by the end of 2016.

Standard & Poor’s cited Croatia’s “insufficient” budgetary policy measures and failure to put public finances on a stronger footing as its reason for the credit rating downgrade.

Analysts said they were not surprised by S&P’s move and said Croatia’s cost of borrowing on foreign markets already reflected the perception among investors that the former Yugoslav republic’s economy is among the riskiest in the 28-nation EU.

“Now it is important to see the reaction of Croatia’s fiscal policy decision-makers. I believe the government will now have to make an effort to meet the EDP’s guidelines,” said Zdeslav Santic of Splitska Banka, a unit of France’s Societe Generale . ($1 = 5.5883 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, additional reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alister Doyle)