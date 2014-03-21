FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts rating outlook on Croatia's Ba1 government bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts rating outlook on Croatia's Ba1 government bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook on Croatia’s “Ba1” government bond rating to “negative” from “stable,” citing weak recovery from recession due to the country’s flawed economic outlook.

The outlook revision is driven by "Croatia's impaired medium-term economic outlook, owing to competitiveness challenges, continued deleveraging and the growth-dampening effect of fiscal consolidation efforts," Moody's said. (r.reuters.com/wez77v)

The ratings agency affirmed Croatia’s “Ba1” rating, citing the country’s entry into the European Union’s Excessive Deficit Procedure in 2014, which mandates policy action by the country to lower fiscal deficits and debt ratios. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.