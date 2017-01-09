Bids flat at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction

ZAGREB, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bids remained unchanged at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, the central bank said, at a flat interest rate of 0.3 percent amid smooth liquidity.

The bank said it had again accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna ($15.30 million). Market participants have said the liquidity surplus on the local market currently amounts to almost 15 billion kuna.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.45 percent on Thursday and the one-week spot rate at 0.49 percent. Friday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.

Here are the details of Monday's auction:

Auction date Previous action

09/01/17 02/01/17

Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 110 mln HRK 110 mln Assigned 110 mln 110 mln ($1 = 7.1876 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)