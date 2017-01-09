FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bids flat at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 7 months ago

Bids flat at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bids remained unchanged at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, the central bank said, at a flat interest rate of 0.3 percent amid smooth liquidity.

The bank said it had again accepted all bids, worth 110 million kuna ($15.30 million). Market participants have said the liquidity surplus on the local market currently amounts to almost 15 billion kuna.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.45 percent on Thursday and the one-week spot rate at 0.49 percent. Friday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.

Here are the details of Monday's auction:

Auction date Previous action

09/01/17 02/01/17

Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 110 mln HRK 110 mln Assigned 110 mln 110 mln ($1 = 7.1876 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.