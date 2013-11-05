TABLE-Croatia's September retail sales down 0.5 pct on year

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Tuesday: RETAIL SALES SEPT AUG SEPT 2012 Month-on-month change (pct) -16.9 1.9 -14.4 Year-on-year -0.5 2.4 -6.0 NOTE - The statistics bureau, in line with European Union practice, is also releasing seasonally adjusted indexes, according to which September retail trade fell 2.2 percent month-on-month and 0.5 percent year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since July. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Jane Baird)