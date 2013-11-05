FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Croatia's September retail sales down 0.5 pct on year
November 5, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Croatia's September retail sales down 0.5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued
the following economic details on Tuesday:
    
 RETAIL SALES                    SEPT       AUG    SEPT 2012 
 Month-on-month change (pct)    -16.9       1.9     -14.4 
 Year-on-year                    -0.5       2.4      -6.0 
NOTE - The statistics bureau, in line with European Union
practice, is also releasing seasonally adjusted indexes,
according to which September retail trade fell 2.2 percent
month-on-month and 0.5 percent year-on-year. Croatia has been an
EU member since July.

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Jane Baird)

