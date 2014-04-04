FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 4, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Croatian Feb retail sales flat yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued
the following economic details on Friday. 
 
 RETAIL SALES                     FEB       JAN     FEB 2013 
 Month-on-month change (pct)     -4.4     -20.8      -4.2 
 Year-on-year                     0.0       0.4      -7.2 

NOTE - The Statistics Bureau, in line with the European Union
practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices which show
that February retail trade rose 0.1 percent month-on-month and
remained flat year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since
last July.
 

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Alison Williams)

