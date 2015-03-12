FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Croatian Jan retail sales +4.0 pct yr/yr
March 12, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Croatian Jan retail sales +4.0 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Croatia’s State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Thursday.

RETAIL SALES JAN DEC JAN 2014 Month-on-month change (pct) -22.4 16.0 -20.8 Year-on-year 4.0 3.5 0.4 NOTE - The Statistics bureau, in line with European Union practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices, which show that January retail trade rose 0.8 percent month-on-month and 3.5 percent year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since July 2013. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)

