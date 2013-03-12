TABLE-Croatian Jan retail sales -5.3 pct yr/yr

March 12 (Reuters) - Croatia’s State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Tuesday.

RETAIL SALES JAN DEC JAN 2012 Month-on-month change (pct) -21.6 13.5 -22.2 Year-on-year -5.3 -6.1 1.9

NOTE - The statistics bureau has, in line with the European Union practice, started releasing seasonally adjusted indices according to which January retail trade rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and fell 5.9 percent year-on-year.

Croatia will join the EU on July 1.