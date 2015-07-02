Croatia's HEP teams up with Germany's RWE for renewable projects

ZAGREB, July 2 (Reuters) - Croatian power utility HEP and German energy company RWE said on Thursday they were setting up a joint venture to pursue renewable energy projects in Croatia and other southeast European markets.

The two companies will each hold a 50 percent stake in the venture and appoint a management board member, the firms said in a joint statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday.

The venture will look at acquisitions, as well as developing decentralized projects, waste-to-energy projects, increasing the efficiency of existing facilities, and providing technical consulting services with a focus on southeast Europe.

RWE is active in the Croatian electricity and gas supply markets. In May, it took an early exit option from the partnership with HEP in Croatia’s 210 megawatt (MW) Plomin 2 coal-fired power plant.

HEP group owns and operates over 4,000 MW of installed electricity generation capacity, including 25 hydro power plants and eight thermal power plants fired by oil, natural gas or coal.

The newest European Union member, Croatia, imports 30 to 50 percent of its annual electricity consumption but aims to meet or exceed EU renewable energy targets before a deadline of 2020. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela in Skopje; Editing by Mark Potter)