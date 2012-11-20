FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's MOL rejects accusations in Sanader case
November 20, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hungary's MOL rejects accusations in Sanader case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Energy group MOL denied any wrongdoing after a Croatian court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to prison for taking bribes from two foreign companies, including Hungary’s MOL.

“This is an initial, preliminary ruling; we have many times rejected categorically the accusations made against MOL and we will continue to do so,” MOL communications director Dora Somlyai said in an emailed statement.

“Our intentions in acquiring our shareholding in (Croatia‘s) INA, built up over many years, have always been positive; as the largest foreign investor in Croatia we want to contribute to make INA even more successful and profitable.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)

