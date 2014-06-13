FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia supreme court shortens jail sentence for ex-PM Sanader
#Energy
June 13, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia supreme court shortens jail sentence for ex-PM Sanader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, June 13 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Supreme Court has confirmed the guilty verdict against former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for taking a bribes from Hungarian oil group MOL in exchange for allowing it a dominant position in Croatian oil firm INA.

The ruling, which may serve as a legal basis for Croatia to seek an annulment of a shareholders’ agreement reached by Zagreb and MOL in 2009, was confirmed by Zagreb county court spokesman Kresimir Devcic.

“The Supreme Court has modified the original verdict to eight years and six months,” Devic told the state radio. Sanader was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans)

