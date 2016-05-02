Croatia's Agrokor signs loan deal with Russia's Sberbank

ZAGREB, May 2 (Reuters) - Croatian food and drink conglomerate Agrokor has signed a loan deal worth 350 million euros ($402 million) with Russia’s biggest lender, Sberbank, it said on Monday.

“The funds we secured will be used to refinance our existing short-term obligations with a goal to strengthen our financial position and make our debt management more efficient,” Agrokor said in a statement.

No other details were given, with Agrokor saying only that the loan was “long-term” and extended a two-year-old cooperation deal with Sberbank.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian company in private hands, is not listed, but some of the companies it owns are. It has some 60,000 employees and has an annual income of almost 50 billion kuna ($7.65 billion). It also owns companies in Bosnia, Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary. ($1 = 0.8704 euros) ($1 = 6.5399 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)