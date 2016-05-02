FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia's Agrokor signs loan deal with Russia's Sberbank
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Croatia's Agrokor signs loan deal with Russia's Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, May 2 (Reuters) - Croatian food and drink conglomerate Agrokor has signed a loan deal worth 350 million euros ($402 million) with Russia’s biggest lender, Sberbank, it said on Monday.

“The funds we secured will be used to refinance our existing short-term obligations with a goal to strengthen our financial position and make our debt management more efficient,” Agrokor said in a statement.

No other details were given, with Agrokor saying only that the loan was “long-term” and extended a two-year-old cooperation deal with Sberbank.

Agrokor, the biggest Croatian company in private hands, is not listed, but some of the companies it owns are. It has some 60,000 employees and has an annual income of almost 50 billion kuna ($7.65 billion). It also owns companies in Bosnia, Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary. ($1 = 0.8704 euros) ($1 = 6.5399 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.