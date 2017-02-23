FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT's 2016 revenues, profit inch up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 23, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT's 2016 revenues, profit inch up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom        , which
is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom           :
    
    * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to
6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was
1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna
    * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which
would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54
percent of the annual profit
    * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as last
year, while overall investments will be moderately lower than
last year's 1.61 billion kuna.
    * CEO Davor Tomaskovic says HT will continue eyeing
opportunities for regional acquisitions (in the Balkans) after
acquiring Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom early this year    

($1 = 7.0424 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.