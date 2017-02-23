BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT's 2016 revenues, profit inch up

ZAGREB, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to 6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was 1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna * Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54 percent of the annual profit * Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as last year, while overall investments will be moderately lower than last year's 1.61 billion kuna. * CEO Davor Tomaskovic says HT will continue eyeing opportunities for regional acquisitions (in the Balkans) after acquiring Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom early this year ($1 = 7.0424 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)