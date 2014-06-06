FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's biggest windfarm to supply enough power for 22,000 homes, developer says
June 6, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Croatia's biggest windfarm to supply enough power for 22,000 homes, developer says

Maja Zuvela

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, June 6 (Reuters) - Vienna-based renewable energy developer RP Global has put on stream a 43.7 megawatt (MW) wind farm, the biggest so far in Croatia, to help the newest European Union member country boost its energy mix and meet the bloc’s emission standards.

The cost to add the Danilo wind park, located about 15 kilometres from the Adriatic coast and the town of Sibenik, was put at 70 million euros ($95.3 million), the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Friday.

Croatia, which boasts 1,777 kilometres of Adriatic coast, has plans to add 1,200 MW in wind capacity by 2020, although just 270 MW is online so far due in part to a lengthy permitting process and grid limitations.

“The (Danilo) project strongly improves Croatia’s carbon footprint by supplying approximately 22,000 households with clean energy and reducing carbon emissions by 33,300 tonnes annually,” it said.

The park will produce 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity per year and boost the country’s production of wind energy by 20 percent.

RP Global said it plans to add another wind park in Croatia with a capacity of 34.2 MW. The project, jointly developed with local wind pioneer Adria Wind Power will be located near the southern coastal city of Dubrovnik.

Financing has been arranged with the International Finance Corp (IFC) and Italian lender UniCredit, it said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)

