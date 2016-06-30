Croatia's Zagreb holding to issue bond worth up to 2.3 bln HRK

ZAGREB, June 30 (Reuters) - The public utilities firm of the Croatian capital Zagreb, Zagrebacki Holding, plans to issue a bond on the local market worth up to 2.3 billion kuna ($339 million) to refinance an existing 10-year paper, the company said on Thursday.

The expected maturity of the paper will be seven years and may be issued in several tranches.

"The intention is to issue the first tranche up to the maximum amount of 1.8 billion kuna. The issuer may, but is not obliged, to issue further tranches," Zagrebacki Holding said in a statement.

The arrangers are the biggest local banks, Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, and Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.

"The proceeds will be used for early redemption or repayment of the existing paper worth 300 million euros ($333.03 million), issued in 2007 and due in 2017. Any amount which may remain may be used for financing capital projects," the statement said.

It added that the time of the issue and a number of tranches would depend on the market conditions.