REFILE-UPDATE 1-Crocotta Energy output to more than double
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Crocotta Energy output to more than double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas company Crocotta Energy Inc expects its second-quarter output to more than double on higher drilling in Alberta and British Columbia, which could help the company exceed its full-year production outlook.

The company will meet or surpass its production forecast of 7,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2012 given its current output, Crocotta said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crocotta, which operates mainly in west-central Alberta and northeast British Columbia, expects second-quarter output to rise to an average of about 7,300 boepd from 3,012 boepd a year earlier.

