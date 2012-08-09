FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crocotta Energy profit rises on higher output
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Crocotta Energy profit rises on higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Crocotta Energy Inc’s second-quarter profit almost tripled on higher oil and natural gas production.

Net income rose to C$1.1 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, up from C$374,000, or a break even per share, a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas sales at the company, which operates primarily in west-central Alberta and northeast British Columbia, rose 43 percent to C$17.5 million.

Production rose to 6,604 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 3,012 boepd a year earlier.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has a market value of C$243.3 million, closed at C$2.77 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.