Chemical maker Croda's profit rises

Feb 26 (Reuters) - British specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.6 percent rise in full-year profit, riding on growth at its consumer care business, its biggest revenue contributor.

Pretax profit rose to 253.2 million pounds ($382.6 million) in 2012, from 237.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue grew 2.3 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.

Analysts on average expected 251.6 million pounds in pretax profit and 1.07 billion pounds in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.