Croda first-half profit rises on consumer care business
July 23, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Croda first-half profit rises on consumer care business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - British speciality chemical maker Croda International Plc reported a 6 percent rise in profit helped by a marginal rise in the company’s key consumer care business.

Pretax profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 rose to 133.1 million pounds ($204.57 million)compared with 125.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Profit was also helped by lower interest rates, lower borrowing and reduced pension funding interest.

Sales at the company, which makes chemicals used in personal care and home care products as well as in lubricants and coatings, rose marginally to 562.7 million pounds.

Shares in the company closed at 2,569 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
