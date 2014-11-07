FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemicals maker Croda adjusted oper profit falls 6.4 pct
November 7, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Chemicals maker Croda adjusted oper profit falls 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc posted a 6.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by adverse currency movements and currency transaction costs.

The company, which is reported to have seen deal interest from the likes of Germany’s Evonik Industries AG and U.S.-listed Dupont, said revenue fell 3.3 percent to 259 million pounds. At constant currency, revenue was up 4 percent.

Croda said adjusted operating profit fell to 58.1 million pounds ($92 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 62.1 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6315 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

