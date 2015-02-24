FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Specialty chemicals maker Croda's full-year profit hurt by strong pound
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Specialty chemicals maker Croda's full-year profit hurt by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.4 percent fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hurt by the strengthening of the British pound against the euro.

Adjusted pretax profit fell to 235.4 million pounds ($363.69 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 251.4 million pounds in 2013.

The company, which counts L‘Oreal SA, Unilever Plc , and Procter & Gamble Co among its customers, said revenue fell 2.8 percent to 1.05 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6472 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

