Croda profit grows on lower interest costs; reiterates outlook
April 25, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Croda profit grows on lower interest costs; reiterates outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - British chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.5 percent jump in first-quarter profit helped by lower interest costs and improved margins, and backed its outlook for the year.

Croda reported a pretax profit of 65.1 million pounds ($99.38 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, up from 61.1 million pounds, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which supplies chemicals to firms such as P&G, Unilever, L‘Oreal and Estee Lauder, grew marginally to 283.1 million pounds from 281.9 million pounds, last year.

