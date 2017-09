Feb 25 (Reuters) - Croda International Plc

* Sales - continuing operations £1,077.0m

* Profit before tax £250.1m

* Adjusted profit before tax 1 £251.4m

* Dividends per share 64.5p

* Urrent year has started in line with our expectations

* Forward visibility remains limited

* Currency translation is expected to have an adverse impact on profit growth in 2014.

* Total div up 8.4 pct to 64.5 pence/shr

* Final div 35.5 pence/shr

* FY adj pretax profit rose 5.4 pct to 251.4 mln stg