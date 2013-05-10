Croesus Retail Trust surges in Singapore trading debut

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Units of Croesus Retail Trust jumped more than 20 percent above the initial public offering price in their Singapore trading debut on strong investor demand for yield and exposure to Japan’s retail sector.

Croesus units rose as high as S$1.145 on Friday versus the IPO price of S$0.93. Within two minutes of trading, more than 30 million units had changed hands.

The trust, which has an initial portfolio of four shopping malls in Japan, said earlier this week its offering of 229.1 million units was 22.4 times subscribed. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)