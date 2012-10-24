FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 2:56 AM / in 5 years

Japan-focused Croesus plans up to S$800 mln Singapore IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Croesus Retail Trust (CRT), which focuses on retail real estate in Japan, has started pre-marketing a Singapore initial public offering of about S$800 million ($653 million), a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Wednesday.

The trust, which is part-owned by Marubeni Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., is pitching the deal to investors at an indicative yield in the high 7 percent range for fiscal year 2013 and in the low 8 percent range for fiscal 2014, added the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Citigroup and DBS Group Holdings are managing the deal. ($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)

