Avantha Holdings to sell stake worth nearly $139 mln in Crompton Greaves
#Financials
November 27, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Avantha Holdings to sell stake worth nearly $139 mln in Crompton Greaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - India’s Avantha Holdings Ltd has launched a share sale in capital goods maker Crompton Greaves Ltd to raise nearly $139 million, a term sheet with Reuters shows.

The offer is in the range of 192 rupees to 204.5 rupees a share, an up to 6 percent discount to Crompton’s close on Wednesday.

Avantha Holdings, which owned 40.84 percent in Crompton as of end-September, is looking to sell 42 million shares with an upsize option to sell up to 52 million through block deals on the stock exchange, the term sheet showed.

Crompton Greaves had said in a statement on Monday that one of its promoter group entities, Avantha Holdings, would sell a portion of its shareholding in the company.

Crompton shares have gained nearly 59 percent this year, outperforming a 34 percent gain in the broader NSE index . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
