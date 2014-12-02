FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crookes Brothers says board has decided to reduce interim dividend for current financial year
December 2, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Crookes Brothers says board has decided to reduce interim dividend for current financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd

* Cautions against using interim results to project full year earnings, due to influence of seasonality of various crop revenues on profitability

* Earnings for H1 of current financial year have been adversely impacted which have collectively resulted in profit for period reducing by 81% to R9,3 million

* Increase in revenue to R310,4 million (2013: r289,4 million) includes results of high noon deciduous fruit farm in western cape acquired in December 2013

* Board has decided to reduce interim dividend for current financial year.

* Gross interim cash dividend of 65,0 cents (2013: 80,0 cents) per share, for six-month period ended 30 September 2014, has been declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
