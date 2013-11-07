FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CWB sees more canola, less wheat than Statscan
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

CWB sees more canola, less wheat than Statscan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 7 (Reuters) - CWB, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, said on Thursday that Canadian farmers harvested more canola and less wheat than Statistics Canada estimated in October.

CWB director of weather and market analysis Bruce Burnett estimated canola production at 16.81 million tonnes, up from Statscan’s guess of 15.963 million tonnes, and saw all-wheat production at 31.39 million tonnes, lower than Statscan’s estimate of 33.026 million tonnes.

Burnett gave his estimates at the Cereals North America conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba. CWB owned a government-granted marketing monopoly for Western Canada’s wheat and barley until August 2012, and is now a small grain marketer.

On Wednesday at the conference, Bunge Ltd pegged the canola harvest at 17.43 million tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.