FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to take action on railway backlog delaying grain shipments
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Canada to take action on railway backlog delaying grain shipments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Thursday it would take action to address a lack of rail capacity that has led to a backlog of grain shipments, with two top ministers set to provide details on Friday.

The Conservative government had warned last month it might step in with new regulations as record crops of wheat and canola, along with frigid weather, overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, resulting in overdue orders for tens of thousands of grain cars.

The government did not provide specifics on Thursday, but said the announcement in Winnipeg, Manitoba, by Transport Minister Lisa Raitt and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz would “address challenges in Canada’s grain transportation.”

Canada’s two big railways have stepped up service to reduce a backlog of grain shipments that have delayed exports and pushed oat prices to record highs. The railways have said they are preparing to add thousands more cars per week to transport grain to ports.

Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison took out a full-page newspaper ad on Thursday, in which he said the backlog was due to the harsh winter and record large crop.

Canada is the world’s biggest canola exporter, and usually the No. 2 wheat exporter, but the bottlenecks have left crops land-locked.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.