FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Canada midsummer canola stocks fall to 15-year low -Statscan
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 6, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Canada midsummer canola stocks fall to 15-year low -Statscan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects Statscan official's statement to show that canola stocks were lowest
in 15 years, not 19 years)
    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canadian principal field crop stocks were mostly down as
of July 31 compared with a year earlier, according to a farm survey by
Statistics Canada released on Friday.
    Canola stocks fell to 608,100 tonnes from last year's 707,400 tonnes, the
lowest level since 1998, according to a Statscan official. All-wheat stocks
decreased to 5.1 million tonnes, as expected, from 5.9 million tonnes a year
ago.
    Traders surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, canola stocks of
730,000 tonnes and wheat supplies of 5.1 million tonnes.
                Total stocks of principal field crops at July 31              
                          2011    2012    2013   2011  to 2012  2012  to 2013 
                           thousands of tonnes             % change           
 Total wheat             7,360   5,932   5,057       -19.4          -14.8     
 Wheat  excluding durum  5,794   4,446   3,906       -23.3          -12.1     
 Durum wheat             1,566   1,486   1,151        -5.1          -22.5     
 Barley                  1,502   1,195     983       -20.4          -17.7     
 Canola                  2,186     707     608       -67.7          -14.0     
 Oats                      733     810     511        10.5          -36.9     
 Lentils                   830     860     300         3.6          -65.1     
 Dry field  peas           535     295     174       -44.9          -41.0     
 Flaxseed                  193     137      71       -29.0          -48.2     
 Chick peas                 22      11      54       -50.0          390.9     
 Rye                        51      25      46       -51.0           84.0     
 Mustard seed              116      83      36       -28.4          -56.6     
 Sunflower  seed            36       7      23       -80.6          228.6     
 Canary seed                30      17      15       -43.3          -11.8     
Note(s):  Figures may not add up to totals as a result of rounding.             
 
NOTE: The Statscan farm survey was conducted from July 24 to August 5, 2013.  
 (Reporting by Alex Paterson; Editing by Louise Egan)
 

 (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.