FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanworth raises Brazil corn harvest view after April rains
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Lanworth raises Brazil corn harvest view after April rains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its estimate of corn production in Brazil by nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, following heavy rains in key production areas in April.

Lanworth said it expects the 2012/13 corn harvest in Brazil to be 78.5 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 77.1 million tonnes.

“April precipitation exceeded normal by 20 to 30 percent in core production districts of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, maintaining near normal soil moisture as the dry season began,” Lanworth said in a report.

Lanworth also cut its forecast for 2013/14 wheat production in Australia to 24.3 million tonnes from 25 million, citing dry conditions in the state of Victoria.

It also lowered its outlook for 2013/14 Ukraine wheat production to 21.9 million tonnes from 23.3 million due to warm and dry conditions.

The forecaster trimmed its 2013/14 China corn production estimate by 1 million tonnes to 216 million and raised its 2013/14 U.S. wheat production estimate by 2 million bushels to 2.009 million.

Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.

The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.