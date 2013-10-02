FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lanworth leaves U.S. soy, corn harvest forecast unchanged
October 2, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 4 years ago

Lanworth leaves U.S. soy, corn harvest forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday left its forecast for the 2013/14 U.S. corn and soybean crops unchanged from its previous estimates.

It said it still expects U.S. corn production of 13.483 billion bushels and soybean production of 3.112 billion bushels.

Lanworth boosted its estimate of world wheat production by 2 million tonnes to 706 million tonnes due to increases in expectations for the Canadian and Australian harvests.

It left its outlook for world corn and soybean production unchanged, at 949 million tonnes and 284 million tonnes, respectively.

Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said its estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.

The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:

