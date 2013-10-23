FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanworth raises global corn, soy, wheat forecasts
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Lanworth raises global corn, soy, wheat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Crop forecaster Lanworth raised its forecast for world corn and soybean production on Wednesday due to bigger-than-expected yield reports from the ongoing harvest in the U.S. Midwest.

Lanworth said it expected world corn production of 955 million tonnes, 3 million higher than the forecast it issued a week ago. It also cited improved production estimates from China.

“Elevator operators in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee indicate yields near or above weather, image, and field based estimates,” Lanworth said in a report.

For soybeans, Lanworth raised its global forecast by 2 million tonnes to 288 million tonnes, also noting a boost to expectations for the Argentine crop as a reason for the increased world outlook.

Lanworth also raised its estimate for world wheat production by 1 million tonnes to 707 million based on a bigger forecast for the Russian crop.

In the United States, Lanworth predicted a corn crop of 13.792 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 156.2 bushels per acre. The U.S. soybean crop was estimated at 3.215 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 41.8 bushels per acre.

Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.

The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.