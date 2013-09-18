FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lanworth raises U.S. corn production view to 13.483 billion bushels
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Lanworth raises U.S. corn production view to 13.483 billion bushels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday slightly raised its forecast for U.S. corn production to 13.483 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 152.9 bushels per acre.

Lanworth cited improved yield expectations in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota for the boost in its forecast, which it said still fell below the U.S. Agriculture Department’s outlook.

The forecaster left its estimate for world corn production unchanged at 942 million tonnes.

Lanworth raised its outlook for world soybean production by 3 million tonnes to 281 million tonnes.

For wheat, it raised its world harvest outlook to 704 million tonnes from 702 million after raising its forecast for crops in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.

The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.