Manitoba spring plantings delayed by rains

May 21 (Reuters) - Farmers planted seeds across Manitoba before rains on Sunday and Monday delayed sowings, according to the most recent weekly crop report from the government of the Western Canadian province.

* Wet weather has slowed spring plantings this year, with overall progress ranging from 5 to 40 percent complete.

* The earliest-planted spring wheat was emerging while winterkill resulted in some replanting of fields previously sown with winter wheat.

* A full copy of the report is available clicking here: bit.ly/1jUW2ik.