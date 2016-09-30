Judge tosses robocall complaint against CrossCountry Mortgage

A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Ohio-based CrossCountry Mortgage of barraging consumers nationwide with unsolicited calls, saying plaintiffs did not clearly show the mortgage lender made the calls in dispute.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said plaintiffs had "confusingly" lumped together accusations against CrossCountry and Direct Source, a Texas telemarketer the mortgage lender allegedly used, "with no way to understand which party allegedly did what acts."

