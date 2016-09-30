FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses robocall complaint against CrossCountry Mortgage
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge tosses robocall complaint against CrossCountry Mortgage

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Ohio-based CrossCountry Mortgage of barraging consumers nationwide with unsolicited calls, saying plaintiffs did not clearly show the mortgage lender made the calls in dispute.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said plaintiffs had "confusingly" lumped together accusations against CrossCountry and Direct Source, a Texas telemarketer the mortgage lender allegedly used, "with no way to understand which party allegedly did what acts."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2diHGzo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
