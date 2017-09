(Corrects spelling of Methotrexate in the story. The company corrected its own statement.)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Crossject SA

* Reports positive results from bioequivalence study with needle free ZENEO Methotrexate

* Announces similarity between ZENEO Methotrexate needle-free injection system and current injectable formulation

* Zeneo Methotrexate meets its objectives in key bioequivalence study Source text: bit.ly/1zUotrg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)