Alstom, Costain joint venture win $450 mln Crossrail contract

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of French firms Alstom and TSO as well as British engineering company Costain Group have won a contract worth over 350 million euros ($450 million) to fit out London’s Crossrail tunnels.

The Franco-British consortium said on Tuesday it would fit out 21 kilometres of twin tunnels that will stretch under London with the track and power equipment necessary for Crossrail trains to operate from 2018.

The 16 billion pound ($24 billion) Crossrail scheme, which will join up east and west London, is Europe’s biggest infrastructure project and is part-funded by city and national authorities, and some private funding.