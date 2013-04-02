FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom, Costain joint venture win $450 mln Crossrail contract
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Alstom, Costain joint venture win $450 mln Crossrail contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of French firms Alstom and TSO as well as British engineering company Costain Group have won a contract worth over 350 million euros ($450 million) to fit out London’s Crossrail tunnels.

The Franco-British consortium said on Tuesday it would fit out 21 kilometres of twin tunnels that will stretch under London with the track and power equipment necessary for Crossrail trains to operate from 2018.

The 16 billion pound ($24 billion) Crossrail scheme, which will join up east and west London, is Europe’s biggest infrastructure project and is part-funded by city and national authorities, and some private funding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.