UPDATE 1-Crosstex Energy to expand in Utica with $210 mln buy
May 8, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Crosstex Energy to expand in Utica with $210 mln buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says to buy privately held Clearfield Energy Inc

* Deal seen adding to profit immediately

* To fund deal with debt and equity

May 8 (Reuters) - Gas-focused pipeline company Crosstex Energy LP will buy privately held pipeline services provider Clearfield Energy Inc for about $210 million in cash to expand its presence in Ohio’s Utica shale region.

The deal includes a barge-loading crude oil terminal with a capacity of 4,500 barrel per hour and a rail car-loading facility with a capacity 28,000 barrel per day, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition, expected to close in July, will also expand the company’s storage capacity and transport fleet.

The deal, which will immediately add to profit, will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, the company said in a statement.

Crosstex shares, which have gained 12 percent in the past six months, closed at $17.08 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

