Crowe Horwath loses bid to end FDIC lawsuit over Colonial Bank

Accounting firm Crowe Horwath must face claims by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp that it negligently failed to detect a fraud that led to at least $1 billion in losses at the now-defunct Colonial Bank, a federal judge in Alabama has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein rejected the accounting firm's argument that its audit work for Montgomery, Alabama-based Colonial was done solely for the bank's parent, Colonial BancGroup, and that the FDIC had no right to rely on it in bringing its lawsuit.

