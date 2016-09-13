FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Crowe Horwath loses bid to end FDIC lawsuit over Colonial Bank
September 13, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Crowe Horwath loses bid to end FDIC lawsuit over Colonial Bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Accounting firm Crowe Horwath must face claims by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp that it negligently failed to detect a fraud that led to at least $1 billion in losses at the now-defunct Colonial Bank, a federal judge in Alabama has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein rejected the accounting firm's argument that its audit work for Montgomery, Alabama-based Colonial was done solely for the bank's parent, Colonial BancGroup, and that the FDIC had no right to rely on it in bringing its lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c5SRs5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
