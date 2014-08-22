Australia's Crown Resorts extends casino licence, gets tax cut

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said the Victorian state government has extended the licence for its biggest casino by 17 years and scrapped a tax on high rollers that the company had criticised as hobbling earnings and tourism growth.

In return, the company which is 50.1 percent owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, said it planned to make three separate one-off payments to Australia’s second most populous state and pay at least A$35 million a year in gaming taxes from 2016.

It will first pay the state A$250 million ($233 million), then make another payment of up to A$200 million in 2023 if it expands revenue over a certain amount, and then a further A$250 million in 2033.

Crown had complained that the “super tax” it pays for its high-end customers at its Melbourne casino was unfair as it was scaled rather than set at a flat rate, as in other Australian states.

Earnings at its Crown Melbourne casino grew 2.8 percent in the year to June 30, compared to a near doubling of earnings at its Macau joint venture Melco Crown Entertainment.

“Crown has for a long time been at a major competitive disadvantage on the issue of taxation,” Packer said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Friday.

“Now, with the support of the Victorian Government, we will have a licence that enables us to compete on a level playing field to help drive tourism, jobs and economic benefit for the State.”

The licence was extended to the year 2050 and the company also received permission to increase the number of its gaming tables to 440 from 400, its automated gaming table terminals to 250 from 200, and its slot machines to 2,628 from 2,500.

Crown shares were up 1.6 percent at A$16.23 in early trading, compared with a 0.2 percent rise for the broader market .