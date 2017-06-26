June 26 Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd
said on Monday that 16 of its employees were fined a total of
A$1.67 million ($1.27 million) by a Chinese court for breaching
the country's gaming marketing laws.
Of the 16 defendants who were charged, 11 were also
sentenced to nine-month jail terms, with the remaining five to a
period of 10 months. Another three defendants were not fined or
sentenced to any jail time.
The case - part of a wider crackdown on gambling in China -
has forced Crown to tear up its strategy of luring wealthy
Chinese to the casino hub in the Chinese territory of Macau and
instead shift its focus back home. Crown said it
would pay its employees' fines ex gratia.
($1 = 1.3200 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Wardell and Simon Cameron-Moore)