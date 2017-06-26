SHANGHAI, June 26 A Chinese court sentenced
three Australian employees of casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd
to short jail terms on Monday, an Australian diplomat
said, but they will have little time left to serve as the
sentences run from the date of their detention last October.
The embassy official said Crown's head of international VIP
gambling Jason O'Connor was given a ten month sentence, while
two other Australians were handed nine month sentences.
The ruling is a major step towards closing a case that has
forced Melbourne-based Crown to abandon its strategy of luring
Chinese high rollers to the casino hub of Macau and instead
shift its focus back home.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Winni Zhou; Writing by Adam
Jourdan and David Stanway; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)