Australia's Crown Resorts shares soar on reports of Packer buyout
December 16, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Crown Resorts shares soar on reports of Packer buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of top Australian casino firm Crown Resorts Ltd had their biggest rally on Wednesday after media reported that majority owner James Packer is in discussions about a possible buyout of some of the company’s assets.

The Australian newspaper said the owner of 53 percent of the A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) casino company was in discussions with private equity firms and pension funds about the possibility of taking his share of the company private.

Bloomberg said only that Packer was looking into the possibility of taking some of Crown’s casino resorts private, without specifying which.

Crown shares rose as much as 14 percent, their biggest gain in a single session, hitting a four-week high of A$12.16.

A Crown spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

