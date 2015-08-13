FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Crown profit falls 41.3 pct on Macau downturn
August 13, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's Crown profit falls 41.3 pct on Macau downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd reported a 41.3 percent fall in full-year net profit on Thursday, dragged down by a weak result from its Macau business following a Chinese crackdown on corruption.

Crown said net profit for the year ended June 30 was A$385.07 million ($284.10 million), compared with A$655.76 million a year ago. Profit from Crown’s one-third stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment slumped 44.6 percent.

Crown Chairman James Packer said he was stepping down to a director position on the board but would remain co-chairman of Melco Crown.

$1 = 1.3554 Australian dollars Reporting Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates

