FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown Resorts sees H1 profit dive as China crackdown bites
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 24, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Crown Resorts sees H1 profit dive as China crackdown bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd, Australia’s No. 1 casino company, said fiscal first half net profit fell by more than a fifth as a Chinese corruption crackdown continued to hammer turnover at its resorts in the Asian gambling hub of Macau.

Net profit for the company, 53 percent owned by billionaire James Packer, was A$205.0 million ($147.5 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$263.1 million the previous first half, the company said in a statement.

“Normalised” net profit, a measure used by casino companies to strip out irregularities in win rates, dipped 35 percent to A$210.3 million, below the A$247 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 1.3899 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.