FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
REFILE-Australia's Crown Resorts 1st-half net profit up 75 pct on selldowns
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 22, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 6 months ago

REFILE-Australia's Crown Resorts 1st-half net profit up 75 pct on selldowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian No. 1 casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said first-half net profit rose 75 percent as sales of stakes in resorts in Macau and Las Vegas offset weaker turnover from Chinese gamblers in Australia.

Net profit was A$359.1 ($276.5) million for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Excluding sale proceeds and adjusting for changes in the house win rate, "normalised" net profit fell 9.1 percent to A$191.3 million.

Total turnover from high-end tourists on casino package holidays to Australia - known as "VIPs" - fell 45.3 percent to A$19.6 billion. ($1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.