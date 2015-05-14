FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Crown Castle to sell Australian unit for A$2 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Crown Castle to sell Australian unit for A$2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and lead to say deal value is in Australian dollars, not U.S. dollars)

May 14 (Reuters) - Telecommunications tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it would sell its majority-owned Australian unit, CCAL, to a group of investors led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for about A$2 billion in cash.

Crown Castle, which owns 77.6 percent of the unit, expects to receive net proceeds of about $1.3 billion after accounting for debt and expenses. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.