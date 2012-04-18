FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crown Holdings 1st-qtr beats on strong demand from emerging markets
April 18, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Crown Holdings 1st-qtr beats on strong demand from emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings, which makes cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in e m erging markets such as Brazil, China and Southeast Asia.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings shareholders rose to $69 million, or 46 cents a share, from $16 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 3.5 percent to $1.95 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Beverage can volumes were up 7 percent in the first quarter, the company, which competes with Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp, said.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $37.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

