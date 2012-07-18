FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Crown Holdings revenue misses on weak Europe demand
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Crown Holdings revenue misses on weak Europe demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 rev $2.18 bln vs est $2.27 bln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.84, in line with est

July 18 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc, which makes cans for food and beverages, reported quarterly revenue below analysts’ expectations, hurt by weak demand in Europe.

Revenue from its food, beverage and specialty packaging segments in Europe fell 11 percent to $1 billion in the second quarter.

The company’s net income rose to $134 million, or 89 cents per share, from $129 million, or 83 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with packaging supply companies like Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp , earned 84 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $2.18 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $2.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $34.20 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.