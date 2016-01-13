FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRRC-backed China United Insurance plans $1 bln Q2 HK IPO -IFR
U.S.
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 13, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

CRRC-backed China United Insurance plans $1 bln Q2 HK IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China United Insurance Holding Corp, part-backed by CRRC Corp Ltd , plans to raise about $1 billion via an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the second quarter, IFR reported on Wednesday citing people close to the deal.

The company, which owns a life insurer and a property insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, China International Capital Corp and Credit Suisse to manage the deal, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

A representative from China United Insurance’s board office in Beijing said the company has no plans to list when contacted by Reuters.

CRRC on Friday said it won a bid to buy 13.1 percent of China United Insurance for 4.45 billion yuan ($677 million). ($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

